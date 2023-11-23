Beatles drummer Ringo Starr addressed 'bulls**t rumors that AI was used for John Lennon's voice in new interview.

In a recent interview, Ringo Starr addressed rumors of AI being used for John Lennon's voice. And he's not happy about them.

The famous Beatles drummer had an interview with AARP where he stomped on rumors and also how the new material surfaced.

Ringo Starr on new Beatles song and AI rumors for John Lennon's voice

He was asked about the new Beatles song, Now and Then, and how it came about.

“Last year, Paul called and said, ‘You remember that unfinished song of John's, Now and Then? Why don't we work on that?” he said. “He sent it to me, and I played the drums and sang.”

All the Beatles played a part in the new song. John Lennon, who passed away in 1980, had his voice used from prior recordings. Additionally, George Harrison, who passed away in 2001, had some of his aborted sessions on the new track, according to Far Out.

Starr added, “We had a great track of John's singing and playing piano and George playing rhythm guitar.”

Addressing rumors that it wasn't John's voice on the track, but AI, the drummer made it clear it was Lennon.

“There were terrible rumors that it's not John, it's AI, whatever bulls–t people said,” he noted.

As for why it wouldn't be AI, he set the record straight.

“Paul and I would not have done that. It's a beautiful song and a nice way to finally close that door,” he said.

Ringo Starr is 83 and a great-grandfather. He has a new four-song EO called Rewind Forward that features a new Paul McCartney song. Don't expect any AI-generated voices on any new albums from the iconic Beatles member any time soon.