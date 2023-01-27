Here is our Chariot Social Link Guide for Rio Iwasaki in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, her available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Rio Iwasaki Chariot Social Link Guide

You can find her outside Class 2-F on the second floor of Gekkoukan. She is available during the day on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max her Social Link, however, you will receive the Annotated Guide, which allows the fusion of Thor.

Rio Iwasaki Dialogue Options

Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as April 24. To start, the player must join either the tennis club or the volleyball club. If by May 27, the protagonist has not started this Social Link, it will be forcibly started.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Chariot arcana with you.

Rank 1

Ms. Kanou: “She’s [Player Name] from class 2-F. Everybody be nice to her, okay?” Nice to meet you all! 0 I’ll do my best. 0 Please go easy on me… 0

“This club meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. We don’t meet for a few days before exams, so keep that in mind.” Thanks. 0 I’ll do my best. 0

“If you start getting worn out, just keep your mind focused and you’ll be able to pull through.” I’ll be all right! 0 My stamina’s my weakness… 0



Rank 2

“I’ll be fine on my own…” I can’t leave you alone. +3 Spot me while I do situps? +3

“Um… About today…” Is it always like this? 0 Aren’t you being too serious? 0



Rank 3

“…Sorry, but I want to be left alone right now.” That ain’t happening. +3 Alright, I’ll leave then… 0



Rank 4

“Oh, sorry… I ended up loafing around.” You seem to get along with him. +3 Aren’t you being too nice to him? +3

“……” What’s the matter? 0 Let’s practice. 0

> Rio mumbles… Why don’t you try apologizing? 0 They’ll eventually come back. 0

“All that stuff about having never been in a relationship and stuff… That’s none of their business.” Don’t let it get to you! +3 Are they right? 0

“-san… Do you have… someone you like?” Nope. +3 Of course. 0



Rank 5

“Do you know, [Player Name]?” Maybe she went home already. 0 I don’t know… 0

Kenji: “Really? You think so, too? Aw, maaaaan. I’m so bummed I could just fall over and die right here.” Why’re you looking for her? 0 Why not check another day? 0

> Kenji shrugs… You like Ms. Kanou? 0 Isn’t she just using you? 0

“Love… It just happens to you?” Yeah. 0 It looks that way. 0



Rank 6

“……” What’s wrong? 0 Aren’t you going to practice? 0

> Rio’s eyes brim with tears… They don’t suit each other. 0 Aren’t you happy for him? 0

“What is wrong with me?” It’s because you like Kenji. 0 That’s what love feels like. 0

“Haha, how stupid of me…” It’s not over yet. 0 Try telling him. 0

> Rio desperately tries to hold back more tears… Comfort her +3 Hug her +3 Cheer her up +3



Rank 7

“……” You can do it, Rio. +3 Your words can change them. +3

Short-Haired Member: “, you know who it is, right? Tell us!” I have no idea. +3 It’s Kenji. 0

“Hey, as long as we’re all here… Why don’t we practice?” Yeah, I agree. +3 Are you sure you’re okay? +3



Rank 8

> Rio glances towards you, confused… This is your decision. +3 We’re here for you if he says no. +3

“I’m… gonna go tell him.” That’s the spirit! +3 It’ll work out for you! +3 Huh!? Seriously!? 0

Yuko: “S-Seriously? …You think she’ll be okay?” Let’s go see how she’s doing. 0 What do you guys say? 0



Rank 9

Short-Haired Member: “Maybe we should ask her if she wants to join us on a group date… when it isn’t during practice.” Rio going on a group date…? 0 I want to go, too! 0

“You’ve really got an eye for details. Seriously, you’re a much better leader than I am.” Thanks. +3 …Are you going to quit the club? 0



Rank 10

> Obtained Annotated Guide. Thanks. 0 I’ll cherish this. 0



Phone Call May 24

“But when you run around in them, don’t you get nervous that someone might see your underwear?” Yeah, sometimes. +3 I never thought about it. 0 I don’t really care. 0



Phone Call June 7

“If she likes him that much, she should just go tell him how she feels.” Good point. +3 It’s not that easy. 0 That goes for you too. 0



Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you will not have Rio Iwasaki as your Chariot Social Link. Instead, Kazushi Miyamoto will be your Chariot Social Link.

That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Chariot Social Link, Rio Iwasaki. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.