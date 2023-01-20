Here is our Chariot Social Link Guide for the Sports Club (Kazushi Miyamoto) in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Sports Club (Kazushi Miyamot0) Chariot Social Link Guide

You can find him during the day in Classroom 1F in Gekkoukan on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Kazushi or the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Sports Tape, which allows the fusion of Thor

Sports Club (Kazushi Miyamoto) Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link on April 23. To start it, the player must join either the Fencing Club or the Swim team.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Chariot arcana with you.

Rank 1

“I’m Kazushi Miyamoto. You’ve seen me around, right?” Yeah. 0 No. 0



Rank 2

This rank serves as the first flag for the Strength Social Link.

“M-My side is killing me…” Toughen up. +2 Don’t overdo it. 0

“You don’t even look tired… *pant* Wh-What kind of training have you been doing?” The usual. 0 Special training. 0

“Let’s get go–ugh!?” What’s wrong? 0 Hurry up. 0

> You see Yuko… Talk to her – Strength Flag Keep walking – Leave

* Yuko: “Oh, Player Name… What’s up?” Wanna walk home together? – Strength Flag See you tomorrow. – Leave



Rank 3

This rank serves as the second flag for the Strength Social Link, and will initialize it for the player.

“Um… My asthma’s just acting up…” If you say so. +2 Are you sure you’re OK? +2

“Even if I put medicine on it, or massage it, the pain won’t go away.” Will it heal? +3 Take the day off. 0

> You see Yuko… Talk to her* – Initiate Strength Social Link Keep walking – Leave

* Yuko: “Oh, … What’s up?” Wanna walk home together?* – Initiate Strength Social Link See you tomorrow. – Leave

* Yuko: “Why don’t we stop somewhere along the way?” Sure.* – Initiate Strength Social Link Sorry, I don’t have time. – Leave



Rank 4

“Wh-What’s up…? I was just gonna sneak into practice…” Where did you go? 0 Did you ditch? 0

“She made the appointment without telling me, so… there was nothing I could do!” That sucks. +3 How did it go? 0



Rank 5

“Wh-What’s up…? You’re probably wondering where I’ve been…” The hospital again? +2 You ditched? 0

“D-Dammit! …I can’t–” Let him use your shoulder +3 Carry him +2 Go get help 0



Rank 6

“Well, I just want to win…” Suck it up. +2 Oh, well. 0

“I promised to be the number one athlete in Japan.” Promised? +2 Is it that important? +2

“So, I have to win this meet to make it to nationals.” Do you think you can win? +2 What about your knee? +2



Rank 7

“I’m not accusing you of telling him, but… damn! What should I do? I think he knows…” How’s your knee? +2 Can you fake it? 0

“Otherwise, I won’t be able to keep my promise to my nephew!” You need to toughen up. +3 You can’t win like this. 0 You should take a break. 0



Rank 8

Coach: “You must know something…” Lie +2 Look away +2



Rank 9

“I’m sure you love lugging all this dead weight around, right?” I’m fine. +3 I’ll survive. 0 I’m stronger than I look. +2



Rank 10

“I need to talk to you…” Right now? 0 What about? 0

“…I’ve made up my mind. I’m going to have surgery to fix my knee…” What about the big meet? +3 What about your promise? 0



Other: Phone invite on June 7

“Any ideas?” A game. +3 Running shoes. 0 Clothes. +2



Other: Summer Film Festival on August 22

Gives Courage +3

Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you will not have Kazushi Miyamoto as your Chariot Social Link. Instead, Rio Iwasaki will be your Chariot Social Link.

That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Chariot Social Link, Sports Club (Kazushi Miyamoto). Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.