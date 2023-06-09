Riot Games revealed all of the Prestige skins coming to League of Legends soon, as well as some other skins people should keep an eye out for.

League of Legends Upcoming Skins

Stephanie “100 pc nuggets” Leung dropped the Prestige Skin list for the next few months, as well as how they would be obtainable.

Pyke – Event Tokens

Shaco – Event Tokens

Sona – Mythic Essence

Renata Glasc – Mythic Essence

Akali – Event Tokens

Yone – Event Tokens

Camille – Event Tokens

Upcoming Samira Ultimate Skin

This year's summer event, Samira will be getting an Ultimate skin. 100 pc nuggets discussed how hard Ultimate skins are to make. “Our definition of what it means to be an Ultimate skin has changed over the years, but ‘make players feel we’ve done something truly special' and ‘best-in-class for the champion' are still the two that we’re operating under.”

The decision to give Samira an Ultimate skin was borne from the internal discussions about how more time should be invested in making Legendary skins. The shift that this caused made some more recent Legendary skins stand out, like pentakill celebrations for Empyrean Pyke and Winterblessed Diana and special screen overlays for Battle Academia Caitlyn and Star Guardian Kai'Sa. Samira's skin was initially intended to be a Legendary, but in the quest to make her skin stand out, the skin team kept adding and adding features until it was decided to make it an Ultimate skin instead.

“We’re really excited with the results because it gives us a new (and more sustainable) approach to Ultimate skin development. And we think the result has led us to the ultimate (hehe) expression of Samira’s fantasy: A flashy ADC who’s always ready to style on her foes,” wrote 100 pc nuggets.

Star Guardian Wild Rift Skins

We finally have a release date for the Star Guardian Wild Rift skins! Both Star Guardian Seraphine and Star Guardian Orianna will be available soon, in patch 13.13, while Star Guardian Senna will be added a patch later in patch 13.14. Redeemed Xayah and Rakan will both be released near the end of 2023 due to them being Legendaries.

“Since this is new territory for us, as we’ve never ported skins from WR into League, we’ve discovered that the Legendaries take a bit more time to fully bring over in comparison to the Epic skins, so Redeemed Xayah and Rakan will be releasing closer to the end of this year.”

Goodbye Ashen Knights, hello Crystalis Motus

The time of Ashen Knights is now over as the Mythic Shop thematic is being changed. Crystalis Motus will be taking its place, starting with Crystalis Motus Leona.

The number of Prestige skins offered in the store will now also be increased to four from two. This is to help rotate through the current library of Prestige skins quicker, which means the skin you're looking for may show up sooner.

Here's a list of the upcoming rotations to help you plan how to use your Mythic Essence.

13.12

True Damage Qiyana – 150 ME

Obsidian Dragon Sett – 125 ME

Debonair Brand – 125 ME

K/DA Akali – 200 ME

13.14

Valiant Sword Riven – 150 ME

Lunar Beast Fiora – 125 ME

Star Guardian Soraka – 125 ME

Nightbringer Lee Sin – 150 ME

13.16

Anima Squad Jinx – 125 ME

True Damage Yasuo – 125 ME

Mecha Kingdoms Garen – 125 ME

High Noon Talon – 125 ME

13.18

Star Guardian Ekko – 125 ME

Pulsefire Lucian – 150 ME

Spirit Blossom Teemo – 150 ME

Battle Queen Diana – 150 ME

13.20