Riot will be holding a month-long Welcome Event for League of Legends players in the South East Asia (SEA) servers who migrated their Garena accounts. This event includes various rewards, including champions and skins.

This welcome event is part of the migration from Garena SEA servers to Riot ones that started last year. Riot took over the publishing of League of Legends in SEA, and told players to migrate their accounts. To encourage this, they announced that there would be a welcome event, which starts on January 13, 2023. At the time, we didn’t have more details other than that the event will reward skins and champions. Now, however, we have more details.

For starters, let’s talk about the event duration. The event will run from January 13, 2023, at 5:00 AM GMT+8, to February 21, 2023, at 3:59 PM GMT+8. Players will have around a month to take part in the game’s welcome event. Other than that, the Welcome Event shop (which we will discuss later in this article), will close on February 28, 2023, at 5:00 AM GMT+8. This means that even after the event is done, players can still exchange the currency they have on hand for various items.

Now, let’s talk about the event itself. The event mostly involves completing various missions, each with its own set of rewards. In total, there are three mission rewards players can get from completing missions. The first set of missions gives the player Welcome Tokens, which players can trade in for some prizes. The second set of missions gives Treasure Tokens instead, which players can trade in for Legendary or even Ultimate skins. Finally, the third set of missions gives the previously released Champions, up to those released in 2021.

Welcome Missions: Awards a total of 120 Welcome Tokens Week 1: Welcome! (January 13, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 10 Welcome Tokens Week 2: Welcome! (January 20, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 25 Welcome Tokens Week 3: Welcome! (January 27, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 35 Welcome Tokens Week 4: Welcome! (February 3, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 50 Welcome Tokens Each of these missions involves earning 450 points from playing and winning games.

Weekly Play Missions: Awards a total of 100 Treasure Tokens Weekly Play (January 13, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 25 Treasure Tokens Weekly Play (January 20, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 25 Treasure Tokens Weekly Play (January 27, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 25 Treasure Tokens Weekly Play (February 3, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards 25 Treasure Tokens Each of these missions involves earning 450 points from playing and winning games.

Champion Missions: Awards all of the Champions up to Vex Alpha (January 13, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2009 Alpha Champions Beta (January 14, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2009 Beta and Launch Champions 2010 (January 15, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2010 Champions 2011 (January 16, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2011 Champions 2012 (January 17, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2012 Champions 2013-2015 (January 18, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2013-2015 Champions 2016-2019 (January 19, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2016-2019 Champions, as well as a Legendary Little Legend Egg 2020-2021 (January 20, 2023, 5:00 AM GMT +8) Awards all 2020-2021 Champions Each of these missions involves earning 150 points from playing and winning games.



Once players receive their tokens, they can exchange them in either the Treasure Token Shop or the Welcome Token Shop. These two shops offer different items.

Treasure Token Shop Ultimate Skin: 75 Treasure Tokens Legendary Skin Capsule: 25 Treasure Tokens Legendary Little Legend Egg: 25 Treasure Tokens

Welcome Token Shop Welcome Capsule (Contains five random skin shards): 12 Welcome Tokens Mystery Ward Skin: 5 Welcome Tokens Mystery Emote: 3 Welcome Tokens Mystery Icon: 2 Welcome Tokens 500 Orange Essence: 1 Welcome Token Heroic Hatchlings Egg: 4 Welcome Tokens Ingenious Inventors Egg: 4 Welcome Tokens Poggles and Burno Egg: 4 Welcome Tokens Rare Little Legend Egg: 3 Welcome Tokens



Just to reiterate, players can play and grind for the rewards from January 13, 2023, at 5:00 AM GMT+8, to February 21, 2023, at 3:59 PM GMT+8. They then have until February 28, 2023, at 5:00 AM GMT+8 to trade in their tokens.

That’s all the information we have about the Welcome Event that Riot is holding for the League of Legends and TFT players on the new SEA servers.