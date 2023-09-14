Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm, and it seems that rival coaches are now starting to catch on to the wave. ESPN+ released an article where college football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg were interviewed about several storylines in College Football ahead of Week 3. One of the biggest topics asked about in the article was if the Buffaloes are real Pac-12 contenders.

Rittenburg said that rival coaches just believed that they'd get an easy victory playing Colorado but the thought process around the team has changed after the first two weeks of the season, quoting an unnamed coach who believed just that.

“Everyone chalked up Colorado as a win,” an unnamed Pac-12 coach told Rittenburg. “They've erased that. There's only a couple teams with two Power 5 wins, so I respect the hell out of them.”

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, according to Rittenburg, has also been complimentary of the Buffaloes ahead of their matchup against them on Saturday night. He spoke highly of Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“He's been the key to their two victories. The games are pretty even and really, TCU and Nebraska won a lot of areas, when you look at special teams and rushing offense. The difference has been the play of Shedeur.”

An unnamed Pac-12 coach told Dinich that Colorado's explosive offense is what has caught them by surprise. “They are a team that looks like they fully believe in their staff and their system. When you have that buy-in, and you have a QB — which they do — they can compete with anyone.”

The comments by various Pac-12 coaches around the conference about the success of the Buffaloes is a far cry from the early comments such as ESPN's Tom Luginbill saying that the team has “the worst roster in college football” and coaches who criticized Sanders's use of the transfer portal to bring in athletes that fit what he wanted from his squad.

As Coach Prime said after the TCU win, “Do you believe now?”