3DS brawler River City Rival Showdown is now more accessible than ever as it arrives on PS4, Switch, and PC. Here is everything you need to know about River City Rival Showdown, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

River City Rival Showdown Release Date: October 12, 2023

River City Rival Showdown arrives on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam on October 12, 2023. It was developed by APlus Games and was published by Arc System Works.

Gameplay

River City Rival Showdown, just like the rest of River City games, is a side-scrolling beat ’em up video game where players take control of one of two characters in either single-player or two-player local co-op play. Players can punch, kick, and use super special moves like the bonus special attacks inspired by Double Dragon fighting games. The game features a day and night cycle, multiple difficulty levels, different story paths, and multiple endings.

Story

The game is a re-imagining of the original story of River City Ransom adding new story paths and multiple endings. One night, Kunio is attacked by two mysterious individuals. On top of that, Riki’s girlfriend has disappeared, and it’s up to Kunio to find out the truth! Kunio has just three days to unravel the mystery, and he’ll need your help to take down all who stand in his way.

For the latest gaming news and releases, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.