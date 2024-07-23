Sony Pictures recently announced the cast for the reboot of ’90s hit horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer ahead of its scheduled release next summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline are currently in negotiations to lead the reboot.

Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta’s Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King, Prince Eric of Disney’s live-action film The Little Mermaid are also in talks to join the cast.

I Know What You Did Last Summer… Gen-Z style

It was previously reported that two of the stars of the original film, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., are currently in negotiations to reprise their roles from the 1997 film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is attached to direct the reboot from a script she co-wrote with Sam Lansky. Leah McKendrick wrote the initial screenplay. Also returning to the project is one of the producers from the original movie, Neal Mortiz.

Sony has scheduled the release for July 18, 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 1997. The movie was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name and also starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The story followed a group of friends who accidentally kill a man and then tried to cover it up. The following year, they realize that someone knew what they had done after Julie receives a letter that read, “I know what you did last summer.”

Scream screenwriter wrote the script based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name. The 1997 film made $125.6 million at the global box office. Adjusting for inflation, that’s $245.8 million in today’s money.

The sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was released the following year, with Hewitt and Prinze returning. Brandi and Mekhi Pfeiffer joined the cast. The sequel didn’t perform as well as the original, only earning $40 million against a $65 million budget.

The third, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 2006 and didn’t have any of the original characters. Prime Video adapted the franchise into a series in 2021 which ran for only one season.

Sony is taking a page out of Paramount’s 2022 Scream remake. The film mixed the original cast with young up-and-coming talent, such as Jenna Ortega and Melissa Berrera. The studio is also trying to see if it can recreate the magic it had with the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell combo that reignited the rom-com genre with last year’s Anyone but You.

Mendes is famously known for her debut acting role, Veronica, on The CW’s Riverdale, which ended in 2023. She recently starred in the Prime Video movies Upgraded and Música. The actress previously worked with Robinson on Netflix’s 2022 teen black comedy Do Revenge.

Cline is best known for playing Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks. The series will return for its fourth season some time this year. Thea actress also appeared as one of the suspects in Rian Johnson’s 2022 feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, also on Netflix.

Pidgeon has appeared on Prime Video’s The Wilds and Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things. She made her Broadway debut in David Adjmi’s play Stereophonic. She originated the role of Diana when it first ran Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. Pidgeon won Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play at the Dorian Theater Awards and Outstanding Debut Performance from Theatre World Awards this year. The actress was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Withers is best known for his appearance in the FX series Atlanta. He also appeared in Hulu’s Tell Me Lies and Paramount+’s The Game. The actor recently wrapped the Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions feature Him, formerly titled Goat. Withers stars in the psychological thriller as a young NFL quarterback who trains with his team’s aging star, played by Marlon Wayans. The movie will be released in cinemas in September 2025.

British actor Hauer-King has appeared in series adaptations of Little Women and Howard’s End, both released in 2017. He starred in the World War II TV series World on Fire. Hauer-King most recently starred in Peacock’s historical series adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Heather Morris.