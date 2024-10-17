ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set to continue our betting coverage of UFC Vegas 99 as we turn towards the Co-Main Event bout taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division. No. 10-ranked veteran Rob Font will welcome No. 12-ranked Kyler Phillips of MMA lab to an electric bout to top-off the fight card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Font-Phillips prediction and pick.

Rob Font (20-8) has gone 10-7 in the UFC since 2014. He’s been riding a losing streak as of late, dropping four of his last five bouts and heading into this one following back-to-back losses. Still, he’s faced just about everyone in this division and will be a stern test as the betting underdog in this one. Font stands 5’8″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Kyler Phillips (12-2) comes into this fight with a 6-1 UFC record since 2020. Since losing to Raulian Paiva, he’s notched three-straight victories with his most recent one coming against Pedro Munhoz. He’s finally ready to break through the rankings and will have his toughest test against a veteran like Rob Font. Phillips stands 5’8″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Rob Font-Kyler Phillips Odds

Rob Font: +330

Kyler Phillips: -425

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Rob Font Will Win

Rob Font comes into this bout following two unanimous decision losses to Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo. By this point, he’s spent a decade in the UFC and has faced a “who’s who” of the Bantamweight Division, so he shouldn’t be fazed in facing another dangerous opponent in Kyler Phillips. Rob Font is known for having some of the best boxing hands with his training at New England Cartel and he’ll be more than willing to stand across from Phillips as he puts on the pressure.

Expand Tweet

With nine wins by knockout and four wins by submission, Rob Font is capable of finishing the fight from anywhere and he’s more than willing to grind out a three-round decision. If he can stay ahead of Phillips’ variation of strikes behind a consistent jab, he should be able to figure out the timing of his opponent. Remaining patient and allowing Phillips to make his own mistakes will be a crucial focal point for Font throughout this one.

Why Kyler Phillips Will Win

Kyler Phillips has been riding a three-fight winning streak that includes a submission finish and two unanimous decisions. His most recent win over Pedro Munhoz was a striking masterclass and Phillips really displayed his patience and leveled game plan throughout that fight. He’s capable of tremendous feats and striking combinations, but he’s really been measured in his approach and has been making better decisions as he matures in the octagon.

Expand Tweet

Kyler Phillips is extremely well-rounded in his own right and he’s got a number of ways to win the fight from his striking capabilities to his submission grappling. He’s very creative in mixing up his looks and won’t discriminate from using any one technique. This keeps his opponents guessing as Phillips is able to really open his arsenal and use his full offensive skillset.

Final Rob Font-Kyler Phillips Prediction & Pick

This should be a great fight between two very willing strikers as Rob Font brings his boxing prowess against the talented striking of Kyler Phillips. Font certainly has the better boxing hands during this matchup and he’s been known to have some solid striking defense from there as well. Kyle Phillips is a master of throwing feints and will be working to open up the target against his opponent.

In terms of athleticism and finishing abilities, we have to give the slight edge to Kyler Phillips given his ability to mix up the striking with his wrestling. He’s also much more active with his kicking game than Rob Font, so don’t be surprised if we see him go to the well with that one.

Still, Rob Font is a veteran of this game and he can’t be counted out during this kind of matchup. Font could easily cause Phillips trouble on the feet with the low leg kick and knowing his cardio, he should be ready for a three-round war.

Despite all of this, we still have to side with Kyler Phillips as the rightful betting favorite here. His energy inside the octagon serves as a perfect counter to Font’s forward-marching style and we should see Phillips become successful with his counter striking. Expect Kyler Phillips to take this fight early as both men get after each other.

Final Rob Font-Kyler Phillips Prediction & Pick: Kyler Phillips (-425); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (+175)