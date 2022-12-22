By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Just a day after former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski dropped a cryptic tweet that hinted at a return to the NFL, the ex-tight end has now announced a new venture. He’s partnering up with one of the giants in the sports betting industry, FanDuel.

Check out this hilarious video, which is just the epitome of Gronk’s personality. Via ClutchPoints:

Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel is the collaboration we didn't know we needed 🙌 (via @FanDuel)pic.twitter.com/fyrvQeaPm0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 22, 2022

At first, he once again hints at possibly playing football again. Actually, Gronkowski even said “I’m bored”. Perhaps that’s the reason he tweeted it out on Wednesday? As the video continues, it shifts to him getting a call from FanDuel, announcing the partnership. Rob Gronkowski is obviously the perfect ambassador for the company and it’ll be very interesting to see what types of things they do together. He’s definitely one of the most entertaining athletes around.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could surely use a player like Gronk right now, but his latest ties to sports betting might end any hope of a return. The reality is he has nothing left to prove in the league and should just be enjoying retirement at this point. At 33 years old he may play again but time is running out to do so.

However, you never know what the future holds. He’s clearly still staying in shape just in case he gets that itch to suit up. Expect some Rob Gronkowski-FanDuel content in the coming months and also expect it to be must-see TV. He is a character, after all.