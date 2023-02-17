Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest NFL players of all time. He finished his career as a four-time Super Bowl winner, a five-time Pro-Bowler, and one of the best tight ends to ever play football. Aside from his football exploits, we know Gronk is a bit of a party animal. One aspect of that personal life worth exploring is definitely his relationship with Camille Kostek, his longtime girlfriend. In this piece, we will take a deep dive into the life of the significant other of one of the best NFL players in history as he enjoys his second retirement. Ladies and gentlemen, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek.

As one of the most popular players in the NFL, Rob Gronkowski probably never had any trouble finding a partner. Unfortunately for many ladies out there who might be fond of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, he has been in a relationship with Camille Kostek, an American supermodel, since 2015. The pair’s story is fairly interesting and definitely worth a read.

Their stories intertwined first due to the fact that Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. As Gronk was drafted there in 2010, and Kostek was just brought in to be a cheerleader in 2013, they met at a Thanksgiving event organized by the team. By the account of his girlfriend, they really did not interact until 2015, when she left the squad to pursue other interests.

Then, as she left the Patriots’ cheerleading squad, Gronkowski and Kostek fully met and started going out. The first signs of their relationship were shared on her Instagram stories in September 2015, confirming rumors that were going around the league. As time went by, the signs of their relationship were getting stronger, as both started sharing their life together on social media. Kostek was always around the Patriots, even watching Gronkowski’s games from the club suite.

Of course, Kostek’s life is not defined strictly by dating Gronkowski. She has led a fairly interesting life and is very successful in her own field.

Camille Kostek was born in Connecticut in 1992. She started to be interested in the performing arts from a young age, starting ballet at 3 years old. She even competed nationally as part of the Broadway Dance Center in New York. In high school and at college, Kostek was a cheerleader and an athlete, mostly through lacrosse. Upon finishing her degree in Communications, she decided to become a professional cheerleader.

After a brief stint with the Hartford Colonials in the United Football League, Kostek got her big break in 2013, when she became a part of the Patriots’ cheerleading team. However, she was not just a cheerleader, as her Communications major made her perfect for the various ambassador and spokesperson gigs for the Pats’ cheerleading team. Those included trips to China with the NFL Tour, and trips around the US for television shows and similar.

After retiring from cheerleading in 2015, Kostek ventured into modeling and hosting, with an aspiring acting career as well. She modeled for huge brands, such as Nissan, while also co-hosting various programs on the biggest TV stations in the US, including the likes of FOX, ABC, and CBS. Kostek still does a ton of these jobs and has been a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Calendar cover model multiple times (including in 2023), but one current focus is on the self-acceptance and body positivity movement in modeling. Kostek has been invested in that area of modeling for a fairly long time, and she toured US universities in 2019 to promote this message.

The duo of Rob Gronkowski and Camile Kostek has been together for nearly eight years now, but it was not without its hardships. They both seem to be fairly private people, and the constant media attention they were getting did not suit them well. In 2017, there were even mass speculations of a possible break-up, started by TMZ.

However, the rumors were squashed fairly fast, as the duo was seen in May of that year celebrating Kostek’s birthday. Since then, it has been smooth sailing for the pair as they grew more accustomed to the attention.

Speaking about the attention with Fox News, Kostek had this to say: “I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think.”

She also spoke candidly about her partner in April of 2020, speaking with E! News: “I look for someone that makes me feel comfortable. The support, it’s just effortless like it should be. Whatever he does, whatever he wants to pursue, anything that excites him, I’m like, ‘Go for it. I got your back.’ And he’s the same way with anything.”

With Gronk in retirement for a second time, and perhaps now for good, this couple is surely enjoying plenty of time together. They both were very busy for Super Bowl 57, and here is to hoping that the incredible romance between the pair of Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek will go on for many years in the future.