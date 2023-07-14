Robert De Niro's teenaged grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died on July 2 due to drug complications. Nearly two weeks later, there has been an update on his case. A suspect has been arrested in connection to his tragic death, per E! News.

There was suspected foul play in Leandro's death. And now, Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested on “federal drug distribution charges,” law enforcement sources told NBC New York 4. Apparently, she will make an appearance in federal court July 14.

The unexpected, tragic death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez occurred on July 2, around 2:20 p.m. New York time. The New York Police Department said Leandro was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a New York City residence. They pronounced him dead on scene.

Leandro's mom Drena De Niro broke the news of the 19-year-old's death on Instagram. “My beautiful sweet angel,” she wrote. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.”

As for the grandfather of Leandro, he said: “We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone,” Robert De Niro said. “We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Drena gave an update on her son's death again on Instagram. “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” she alleged in the comments section of her July 3 Instagram post. “So for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever.”