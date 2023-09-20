Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is fed up with what he's seeing regarding running backs so far in the 2023 season. Thus far, star running backs Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb have gone down with significant leg injuries, with Chubb's expected to keep the Browns star out for the remainder of 2023, and Griffin is now sounding off on the perceived lack of contractual protections for players at that position.

“NFL RBs need to have another zoom meeting and figure out a way to make sure what has happened to Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb doesn’t happen again,” wrote Griffin on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Under-paying top level running backs because they have a higher injury chance and then overusing them is BONKERS.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Running backs in the NFL have been the subject of contract disputes dating back the last few offseasons. Most recently it was Barkley who had disagreements with the Giants this past offseason before finally signing a franchise tag with the team to bring him back for another year.

As quarterback and other positional salaries continue to skyrocket, running back contracts have largely remained stagnant as the position's importance continues to diminish in the modern NFL. Still, with the amount of injuries running backs are prone to due to the nature of the position, it's completely understandable that Griffin and others would lobby for more contractual protections in order to guarantee running backs a steady flow of income.

Chubb is under contract until 2025, while Barkley will once again be able to test the market once his franchise tag expires.