For ESPN NFL analyst Robert Griffin III, it's Zach Wilson or nothing for the New York Jets in light of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury.

RGIII dropped his take on the Jets' quarterback situation in ESPN's “Get Up” on Tuesday morning.

"It's not that we [guys like C. Wentz, C. Newton, and C. Kaepernick] can't play the game anymore, it's that we're a big distraction if you bring us in… It's gonna be Zach Wilson or nobody this year for the Jets." —Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III rattled off quarterbacks that could potentially replace Aaron Rodgers: Carson Wentz, Cam Newton, and Colin Kaepernick. Surprisingly, RGIII also mentioned his name. However, he emphasized Zach Wilson knows the Jets' offense better than anybody considering it's his third season with the team.

The Aaron Rodgers era in the Big Apple got off to an ugly start on Monday. Rodgers was just four snaps into his career with Gang Green when the Buffalo Bills' Leonard Floyd sacked him. Rodgers limped off the field and the news wasn't great – he tore his Achilles and will miss the entire 2023 NFL season.

That means it's Zach Wilson time for the Jets.

Wilson has underwhelmed since going second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 18 picks in his first two years with the Jets. His first-half interception against the Bills on Monday could've been an ominous sign for Jets fans. Fortunately, Zach Wilson got his act together in the second half and even threw a touchdown pass.

The Jets haven't tasted postseason football since Rex Ryan was their head coach. Gang Green fans were excited at the thought of Aaron Rodgers leading them to a postseason berth in 2023. Regrettably, he's out for the year.

With that in mind, Robert Griffin III is all in on Zach Wilson. It's all on Wilson to prove his detractors wrong and help the Jets finally end their longstanding playoff futility.