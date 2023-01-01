By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

It was non-stop action throughout the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve. That goes double for Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy winner was broadcasting live from the Michigan-TCU game when he got the call that his pregnant wife was going into labor.

RGIII reminded everyone that he was a lethal dual-threat QB during his peak as he raced off the field upon receiving the news. He even tackled some sideline padding on the way out for good measure, proving to scouts watching that he can take some contact as well. Check out the awesome moment that he tweeted out himself:

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

There are few things in life more important to college football players, analysts, and fans than College Football Playoff action. Robert Griffin III’s abrupt exit certainly constitutes one of them.

The cameraman also deserves a ton of credit for trying his darnest to keep up with RGIII running like his life depended on it. The fact that he was carrying a full-on television camera on his shoulder and maintaining the right vantage point made it much more impressive. Someone better get that man a tryout.

Robert Griffin III didn’t have the NFL career that Washington Commanders fans were expecting when they drafted him second overall back in 2012 draft. But major props to him for managing to find his footing to cultivate what’s become a thriving football broadcasting career that has him calling College Football Playoff games from the sidelines.

Congratulations on the +1 to your family, RGIII!