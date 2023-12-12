Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones spoke about the incident at Illinois State at a press conference on Monday.

Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones finally spoke about the incident at Illinois State where Jamarii Thomas was called a racial slur by fans midway into the second half of the team's 64-58 victory. His afternoon press conference came hours after Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon put out a statement saying that he reached out to Jones to apologize for his behavior in that moment.

According to Jones, Pedon called but he didn't answer the phone.

“I didn’t answer because, for me, you had four opportunities to make it right in person. So let’s not make it right now when 6 million people have seen the video, now as you get all types of flack from the media and the public and things like that,” Jones said at the presser.

Jones was expecting Pedon to address and apologize for the racial slurs directed at Jones, which was noticeably absent in his apology.