New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of the most successful owners in NFL history, having taken over a struggling and mistake-prone organization in 1994 and turning it one of the most dominant organizations in professional sports. With more than 30 years of ownership and leadership under his belt, Kraft was considered a favorite to gain entry in the NFL Hall of Fame this year.

However, Kraft failed to make the cut once again as an NFL builder, as the nine-member contributor committee decided to pass over him. Instead, Ralph Hay, one of the league's original founders and the owner of the Canton Bulldogs, had his name forwarded for consideration to the 50 Hall of Fame voters, according to ESPN senior writer Don Van Natta Jr.

When Kraft took over the Patriots, they had failed to make the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, and they finished last in the AFC East twice in that span. The Patriots earned a playoff spot in Kraft's first year of ownership and made it to the Super Bowl two years later.

They would win their first Super Bowl in 2001, as the combination of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots to a significant upset of the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

The hiring of Belichick along with the drafting of Brady are considered the most important moves in the growth of the franchise from one that struggled both in the standings and on the financial front to one of the most successful in North America.

Kraft, Patriots would go on to head Super Bowl standings

The Patriots would add five more Super Bowl titles to the one they earned against the St. Louis Rams. The last one came after the 2019 season when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a 13-3 score in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied at the top of the Super Bowl standings with six Lombardi Trophies earned. The Pats have appeared in the big game 11 times, and that's three more times than the Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.

The Patriots have joined the Cowboys in becoming one of the most popular sports franchises in the world, and both teams have been embraced by those who enjoy wagering on NFL games. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft have also embraced sports gambling as they are two of the individuals who have taken advantage of NFL rules that allow owners to have up to a 5 percent stake in a business that generates income from sports betting. Additionally, there is no limitation on casino ownership that does not include sports betting.

The NFL had long banned any association with sports gambling, but that was in a different era. While players can't have any association with any NFL wagering, owners are allowed to make money as a result of casino ownership. That may smack some of those on the committee as a negative when it comes to offering Kraft's name as a potential Hall of Famer. Jones was named to the Hall of Fame in 2017.