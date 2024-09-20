The New England Patriots had a tough start to their season campaign. After winning against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jerod Mayo's squad endured two losses to the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. A lot of fans are suggesting that things would have been better with Bill Belichick but this new era with Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye is not looking too bad. In fact, Robert Kraft knows that he hired the proper personnel for this type of situation nearly half a decade ago.

The Patriots owner might not be too pleased after they backslid from the dynasty that Bill Belichick made. However, he posits that Jerod Mayo alongside Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye could find their way out of this rebuild. To put his trust into perspective, Robert Kraft even claimed that he was eyeing the former lineman to take over way back in 2019.

“Jerod learned a lot from Bill. The technical background but they are each special individuals. I have gotten to know Jerod over the last 12 to 15 years, I picked him five years ago to be our next head coach. He's very special and it's good that he got the ability to train under Bill,” the Patriots owner said via NFL on Prime.

Patriots get decimated by the Jets

Week 3 was not too kind to Jerod Mayo and the rebuilding Patriots. They could not get anything going against Robert Saleh's defensive schemes and had to punt five times. What's worse is that they only notched a total of 139 yards which was very horrid of an output considering that Aaron Rodgers' squad produced 400 of them.

The game which ended with a 24-3 scoreline just did not look close at all. A big reason for the Patriots' collapse was that they could not convert on third down. They only managed to get past third down twice out of the 11 times that they were put into that situation. Furthermore, their 2.9 yards per play alongside seven sacks allowed were just not going to cut it.