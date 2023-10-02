Robert Saleh is the head coach for the New York Jets. He was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco Giants before signing with the Jets. His career has also stopped in Jacksonville, Seattle, Houston, and numerous colleges, which has helped Saleh amass a net worth of $10 million. His greatest accomplishment as a coach came with the Seattle Seahawks when he was the defensive quality coach for their Super Bowl XLVIII victory.

Saleh is of Lebanese descent and is the fourth Arab-American head coach in the NFL. He is also the first Muslim head coach in NFL history. Both Saleh and his wife speak Arabic. Saleh has been with his wife since 2007 but the couple knew each other before that. Let's meet Robert Saleh's wife, Sanaa Saleh.

Who is Robert Saleh's wife Sanaa Saleh?

It is unknown when the couple started dating, but Robert and Sanaa have known each other since their time at Fordson High School. According to several reports, the couple tied the knot in 2007, but details of their wedding ceremony are unknown. The couple share an important relationship due to their backgrounds, so let's learn about Sanaa outside of her relationship with Robert.

Sanaa Saleh's background

Sanaa was born on April 10, 1984, in Dearborn, Mich. Sanaa's mother, Zainab, and her father are staunchly Muslim. Sanaa went to Fordson High School in Dearborn, where she met Robert. After graduation, Sanaa enrolled at the University of Michigan, majoring in psychology. She works as a counselor, specializing in family and child mental health.

In 2019, Sanaa started a nonprofit organization called Sanaa's Stars. The organization gives psychosocial support to children who are victims of sexual abuse. The organization gives the victims support by providing them with care packages. The care packages include a keepsake box embroidered with words of love, hope, and affirmation, a safety blanket, a personal serenity journal, and a string of battery-operated lights that have calming properties.

Sanaa is a child abuse survivor, so the cause hits close to home. She advocates for children from toddlers to adolescents who have experienced abuse and gives them a safe environment to share their stories. She has also partnered with the Jets Women's Organization to distribute Lights of Love and Care Packages to the Jersey Battered Women's Services and the Deirdre O'Brien Child Advocacy Center.

Robert Saleh, Sanaa Saleh's relationship

At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year. Sanaa Saleh is working to make sure these children are supported during a tough time in their life 💚 #MyCauseMyCleats Learn more: https://t.co/Fgm8B70Hsq pic.twitter.com/eloyEfeBch — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2022

Robert has spoken about his wife and kids on numerous occasions, revealing the love that they have for each other.

“She is my rock. Although she has been through so much, she is positive and compassionate. I am inspired every day. She wants to bring light to those in a dark place. The amount of work she puts into this cause is pretty cool. We have seven children at home. Yet she still finds time to put in the amount of work she has put in. It is just awesome. Her cause is always my cause, and we are supporting Sanaa's Stars with these shoes.” Robert said in a story about the reasoning for the cause on his shoes during the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

The couple has seven children: Adam, Zane, Michael, Sam, Jacob, Mila, and Ella.

There isn't much made public about the Saleh's wedding ceremony, just that it was in 2007. However, a story published by Rob Demovsky reveals that Matt LaFleur was the best man for Saleh at the wedding.

Sanaa's story of her organization and her background is very inspiring. Her work in the world of psychology and the help she does for others is a testament to her kind spirit. Sanaa has balanced all of this by also being a rock for Robert and their seven children.

This is all we know about Robert Saleh's wife Sanaa Saleh.