The New York Jets are one of several teams looking for help in the first 10 picks of the NFL Draft. The Jets select seventh, and one NFL insider believes there could be a surprise coming.

“Here's a curveball. In multiple talks with sources, the Jets were mentioned as a team that wants an impact defender but most importantly desires a culture-building leader,” Matt Miller wrote for ESPN in the final mock draft.

Miller believes the Jets will select Jalon Walker, an edge from Georgia, with that seventh overall selection. Miller says Walker fits right into that gap of a high-impact defender that the Jets need.

“Coaches and scouts agree (Walker) is one of the most-loved players in this class,” Miller added. “The Jets could also be in play for tight end Tyler Warren (Penn State) or cornerback Jahdae Barron (Texas) based on what scouts are saying.”

The NFL Draft officially starts Thursday. New York is coming off of a very disappointing 5-12 season.

Aaron Glenn is now in charge for the Jets

The Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, who last worked as the defensive coordinator in Detroit. As a defensive mind, it makes sense that Glenn would want a defensive star with his first draft selection.

Glenn has a tough task. The Jets haven't made the postseason since 2010, and the 2024 season was a disaster. There were such high hopes with veteran Aaron Rodgers leading the team, but it didn't work out. Rodgers is gone, and the former head coach Robert Saleh also got canned.

New York also has a new general manager, who will play a large role in the draft strategy. Darren Mougey was hired in January 2025 to replace Joe Douglas.

New York needs help in a lot of places. The Jets did address some of those needs by signing quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. Fields won some games playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

If the team does draft Walker, there is a lot of potential. Walker finished the 2024 season for Georgia with 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. He collected 38 solo stops.

Jets fans are hoping for the best as their team makes its pick on Thursday. Time will tell what Glenn and company decide to do.