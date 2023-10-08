Roblox is finally coming to PlayStation, and now PS4 and PS5 owners will be able to play the game on their home console. Here is everything you need to know about Roblox's PS4 and PS5 launch, including its release date, new features, gameplay and story details changes, and other pertinent information.

Roblox PS4 PS5 Release Date: October 10, 2023

The Roblox PS4 and PS5 release date was revealed to be on October 10, 2023, during the latest PlayStation State of Play last month. PS4 and PS5 users will be joining over 66 million active users on PC, Xbox, Android, and iOS in the many worlds and game modes that currently exist in Roblox right now. Just note though that the game was developed for the PS4 with PS5 backward compatibility. Now, for those who are not familiar with Roblox, here are Roblox's gameplay and story details.

Gameplay

Roblox is a creative sandbox game where players can express themselves through different game modes, customizing their avatars and building creations around them. But what Roblox has been most well known for in recent times is the amount of creativity players can express in the game. Not only can they become players, but they can also become creators of their own game modes, worlds, and experiences for them and other players to explore, try, and live through. Furthermore, players can even earn from their creations through the game's shops, where Roblox Corporation shares revenue with their creators.

Story

Roblox doesn't really have a singular story that players experience. Rather, the stories they experience depend on the age modes and scenarios that other players create. This gives players a plethora of stories that they could experience, or even create their own stories if they have the creativity to do so!

