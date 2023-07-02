Rickie Fowler was recently in position to end his lengthy PGA Tour win drought at the U.S. Open, but he stumbled on Sunday and wasn't even close to winning by the end. This time around at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler finished the job in style to secure his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

Fowler forced a three-way playoff against Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin with a birdie on 18. The 34-year-old then calmly buried another birdie putt in the playoff on 18 to get the win. Here's the moment in all its glory:

Rickie Fowler was clearly emotional after securing this win. He hadn't won since early 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. After so many close calls in recent years, he was finally able to get the job done.

“Winning is great, but there's a lot more to life than that,” Fowler said afterward, per CBS Sports' Kyle Porter.

Fowler entered play Sunday with a 1-stroke lead over Hadwin thanks to a 64 on Saturday. After shooting a 33 on the front nine Sunday, Fowler cooled off and needed that birdie on 18 to force the playoff. While he didn't make any bogeys during the round, he had 10 straight pars before the clutch birdies to win it.

Hadwin shot a 5-under 67 to be a part of the playoff, while Morikawa surged with a final-round 64 to get in the playoff as well. But they weren't able to match Fowler on that playoff hole, and now the drought is over.

Fowler's pal Justin Thomas was fired up about it:

RIIIIIIIICCCCCCKKKKKKK!!!!!!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 2, 2023

I can’t get over I actually had to watch the end of that golf streamed on my phone but dammit I’m sure glad I did!!!!! So pumped for @RickieFowler right now. Lfg brother!!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 2, 2023

Congrats to Rickie Fowler!