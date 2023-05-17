Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The 2023 NBA Draft order is set and the Houston Rockets ended up with the No. 4 overall pick. Although they missed out on the No. 1 spot and Victor Wembanyama, there is still plenty of talent left in the draft this year. Houston is in the midst of a rebuild, something they understood heading into the 2022-23 campaign. That said, the Rockets have still been linked to James Harden. Nevertheless, drafting the best possible player will be important ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Wembanyama, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson are all projected to go within the top three. It’s possible that Miller and Henderson could fall to the Rockets, but unlikely. As a result, they will not be included on this list, but if they are available they would obviously be strong picks for Houston.

There are a number of different routes the Rockets could utilize, so let’s go ahead and take a look at the three best players Houston must target with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

3. Taylor Hendricks, UCF

Hendricks features impressive size as a forward and would compliment the Rockets’ guards. His athleticism and shooting prowess make him an intriguing prospect, but there are consistency questions with Hendricks. Regardless, the upside is certainly there.

Defensively, he’s able to at least help on most positions. He won’t necessarily lockdown a skilled center in the post, but Hendricks would hold his own. Meanwhile, he can help on guards as well. His defensive versatility is something that will not be overlooked by any team.

The odds of the Rockets drafting Hendricks are fairly slim since there should be better prospects still available. That said, ending up with the UCF product wouldn’t be the worst scenario.

2. Jarace Walker, Houston

Both Taylor Hendricks and Jarace Walker are listed as power forwards, but Hendricks checks in at around 6’8 while Walker is just 6’6.

Walker is another very strong defensive player. His defensive ability is probably his best attribute, and that isn’t a bad thing. Everyone tends to look for offensive upside, which Walker still features, but the Rockets would benefit from a defensive-minded player as well.

Offensively, Walker can finish at the rim and is a quality mid-range shooter. He likely won’t be a top-tier scorer at the NBA level, but Walker will still contribute on offense.

There’s a case to be made for Walker being the fourth best prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. He displayed signs of stardom at Houston and the future is unquestionably bright. However, there’s one player who stands between the top three prospects in the draft and Walker.

1. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Amen Thompson is the expected No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Yes, the Rockets already feature two talented guards in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Both players have been mentioned in trade rumors though, so their futures aren’t certain. Even if both Porter Jr. and Green remain with the Rockets, adding guard depth wouldn’t hurt.

Thompson can play point or shooting guard, but is best suited to run the point. His passing ability stands out. He’s also demonstrated leadership. Thompson isn’t the best shooter, but that is a skill he can continue to develop. It should be noted that he stands 6’7, making him a rather tall point guard. He’s drawn comparisons to Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball, with some even throwing in Magic Johnson comparisons.

Thompson is the most likely player to end up in Houston during the draft, but anything is possible.