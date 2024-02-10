Can either team get hot before the All-Star break?

We've got another betting prediction and pick coming at you as we continue our coverage of Saturday's full slate of NBA action. This next matchup features two teams in the playoff hunt as the Houston Rockets will take on the Atlanta Hawks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are third in the Southwest Division and they hold the 12-spot in the Western Conference standings. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and are still working to get back towards .500 and comfortably in a playoff position. They'll visit the Raptors today and head down to Atlanta for quick back-to-back games on the road as they try to find a spark before All-Star Weekend.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southwest Division and they occupy the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference. They recently lost four-straight, then won four-straight, and have now lost their last two games. They'll head to Philadelphia for a primetime matchup as they head home and hope for a season sweep against the Rockets.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Hawks Odds

Houston Rockets: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Atlanta Hawks: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

In an extremely tough Western Conference this year, the Houston Rockets have managed to stay afloat with their young lineup and they seem like a scrappy team that can contend for one of the last play-in spots. They're moving forward without Fred Van Vleet for the time being, which puts a dent in their offense as he leads the team with 8.2 APG. Amen Thompson has done a good job stepping up in his absence and Jalen Green is seeing extended run at point guard throughout games. They fought hard during their recent 129-132 loss in a hostile Indiana environment, but they showed grit and controlled the majority of the game through the third quarter. Expect them to give the Hawks an equally tough fight in this one.

With Clint Capela out for the Hawks, Alperen Sengun could stand to have a great game as he exploits the mismatch. He's leading the team in points, rebounds, and steals as he continues to develop his creative low-post game. Expect him to have a bigger role passing the ball and facilitating offense with Van Vleet out. Dejounte Murray is also questionable to play and if he doesn't, it'll free-up Dillon Brooks as an extra defender. He's been a big motivator for them in recent games and he'll look to bully his way through the matchup against the Hawks.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks are still a bit fatigued with injury and it'll be interesting to see where their energy is at following consecutive games against the Clippers, Celtics, and 76ers. They're just 12-14 at home this season and are coming back for a two-game stand where they can use two wins more than ever. They'll have some holes in the paint with Clint Capela out and it's still uncertain whether Dejounte Murray will be in full health. Still, the Hawks have the best player on the floor in Trae Young and their offense doesn't change much in production so long as he's on the court. Look for them to push the pace early if they can find some energy from the home fans.

In their first meeting against the Rockets, Trae Young was fantastic with 30 points and 14 assists as the Hawks got the seven-point win. Their first meeting was also a high-scoring offensive affair, so expect both teams to push the pace if the other can get a rhythm going. The Hawks have the third-highest scoring offense in the league at 121.5 PPG and the fifth-best free throw percentage at 81.2% – their path to victory is high-volume shooting and finding easy buckets in transition.

Final Rockets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

This game should be a fun one as both teams feature fun offenses and not the tightest defenses. Their first meeting was an offensive track race and Jabari Smith Jr. found great success inside in transition. Both him and Sengun could be extremely active in the offense with Clint Capela out for the Hawks and De'Andre Hunter questionable.

While we like the Hawks to put up numbers in this game, it'll be tough for them to keep a frantic pace with the schedule they've been enduring lately. The Rockets seem more energetic at the moment and can win this game if they exploit the Hawks' gaps in the paint. Let's roll with the Houston Rockets to cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +4.5 (-110)