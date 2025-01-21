The Houston Rockets fell prey to the Detroit Pistons on Monday at home, 107-96. While it was just another January game, it was a special one for Rockets forward Amen Thompson and his twin brother, Pistons forward Ausar Thompson. It's not always they get to share the floor in the NBA, so it was a special meeting for the two.

Following the game, Amen and Ausar had a cool moment on the court, as they hugged each other. However, Amen was also anticipating the trash talk that was going to come from Ausar, so he made it clear that he would be ignoring his phone for a bit.

“I’m not even gonna open my phone, bro,” Amen said (h/t Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle). “I can’t even do it. I got his messages on silent.”

Ausar, meanwhile, said “I’m just gonna brag.” He added: “Talk to him about it all day.”

Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson shined during Rockets-Pistons

In any case, both Thompsons had a solid showing in the game. Amen put up 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting from, the field to go along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 40 minutes of action for the Rockets, who dropped tp 28-14. Ausar, on the other hand, played in only 23 minutes but was able to come up with 11 points, nine boards and a block while making 5 of his 12 shots from the field.

The real star of the show for the Pistons in their win versus the Rockets, however, was Cade Cunningham, who led Detroit with 32 points on 12-for-22 shooting while stuffing the stat sheets as well with nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes. The win over the Rockets pushed the Pistons' record above .500, as Detroit is now 22-21 overall and 12-10 in road games, so far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Detroit's victory was also a payback for the Pistons' 101-99 home loss to the Rockets on Nov. 10, though, Ausar did not see action in that contest while Amen racked up eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench.

The Pistons and the Rockets will not see each other again in this regular season, so it will be a long wait before the Thompsons get a chance to face off against each other again.