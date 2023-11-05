Dillon Brooks trolled the Kings big time after he extended the Rockets' lead on Saturday with a huge triple.

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks is a savage. The Sacramento Kings got a taste of that on Saturday as Brooks and co. dominate their showdown.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Rockets up by 11 at 93-82, Brooks further extended Houston's lead with a huge triple from the left corner. He even did a side-step to evade his incoming defender before sending the home fans to their feet with his shit.

What made things better, however, was Brooks' celebration after the shot. He faced the Kings bench and sent a flying kiss to mock the visitors.

Dillon Brooks blew a kiss at the Kings’ bench after knocking down the three 😂 He’s up to 26 points 🔥pic.twitter.com/fTHB52eUkh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2023

Of course the Kings couldn't do anything but accept the insult. After all, there were simply outclassed by Dillon Brooks and the Rockets throughout the match.

With De'Aaron Fox absent due to an ankle injury, the Kings just didn't have the firepower to match Houston. The Rockets took advantage of that, with Brooks himself leading the way with 26 points along with his nine rebounds. Aside from his production, however, he brought some much-needed swag and confidence to the team.

The Rockets bagged the 107-89 win. Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. both had big games as well, with the veteran guard dropping 21 points, six rebounds, 12 dimes and two blocks, and the young big man finishing with a 21-11 point-rebound double-double.

Houston will play the Kings once again on Monday, and sure enough, hopes are high they can replicate their feat from Saturday when they host Sacramento. All eyes will be on Brooks to bring that swag back for sure.