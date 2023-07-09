Dillon Brooks just finalized a four-year contract with the Houston Rockets in free agency that could see him earn up to $90 million, signaling a change for one of the most divisive players in the NBA. However, it doesn't seem as if a simple change in uniform is going to result in a change in Brooks.

Brooks found himself as the butt of a lot of jokes for his continued desire to trash-talk the Los Angeles Lakers during the Memphis Grizzlies first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, despite the fact he was shooting just 31.2 percent from the floor throughout the series. It's safe to say that Brooks' words caught up to him, but that hasn't stopped him from delivering a wildly confident take on his defensive ability shortly after signing with the Rockets.

“I know every single night, guys are thinking about me. It’s in their mind before the game even starts.” Dillon Brooks on making second team All-Defense last season 🔒 (via @KellyIko, https://t.co/NRzhN6OlOf) pic.twitter.com/CZJOOojS4l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 9, 2023

Anyone expecting Dillon Brooks to change his personality after the Grizzlies came out and said they wouldn't be re-signing him this offseason was just fooling themselves. Ever since he entered the league, Brooks has been a pest, and while his game hasn't always backed up his talk, he's never been one to back down from a challenge.

Brooks is a solid defender, but he's once again overselling his impact, just days after joining his new team. This is probably just what the Rockets don't want their new defensive anchor to do, but this is what they signed up for after all. Brooks doesn't seem to have learned his lesson, and it will be interesting to see if he continues to paint as big a target as possible on his back throughout the remainder of the offseason.