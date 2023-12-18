Ime Udoka doesn't like what he sees from the officials

Ime Udoka isn't one to hold back his words. Making headlines two weeks ago due to his verbal altercation with LeBron James, the outspoken Houston Rockets head coach once again let his thoughts be heard. This time, it was about a non-call that presided over an elbow received by Fred VanVleet in Houston's 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Very similar to the call they called on Dillon,” Udoka said, via Locked on NBA's Jackson Gatlin. “Fred got elbowed too. One goes one way and one goes the other. I can see it from the opposite end and three refs can't see it right there.”

Just a few minutes into the game, Bucks big man Brook Lopez hit VanVleet with an elbow during an attempt to score in the post, which resulted in the latter lying down on the floor for quite some time. All the while, Rockets guard Dillon Brooks was assessed a flagrant foul later in the game for an elbow swing on Pat Connaughton while driving to the basket.

In spite of this, it wasn't the worst occurrence yet for the Rockets on the night. With around 40 seconds left in the ballgame, Brooks confronted an official over what he felt was a push by Khris Middleton while the former was trying to save a loose ball. To make matters worse for Brooks, the said official called a technical on him for a flopping violation. This prompted Brooks to continue going at the referee, resulting to his second technical and ejection from the contest. It was then that Udoka had enough, arguing with the referees as well until he too, got tossed.

The Rockets' night may have ended badly, but for now, their upcoming clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers is another chance for Ime Udoka and the team to regroup and bounce back.