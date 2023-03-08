For the past two seasons, the Houston Rockets have been the league’s doormat. In Year 3 of their rebuild, however, it seems like not much has changed, as they are currently on track to finish as the league’s preeminent cellar dwellers once more. But on Wednesday night, some Rockets players, such as Jalen Green, showed flashes of the players they can become once they start hitting their stride.

Late in the third quarter, with the Rockets down by 16 to the new-look Brooklyn Nets, they needed to find a way to stop the game from getting out of hand completely. And Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, managed to do just that.

Jalen Green had the ball in his hands near the halfcourt line, with Spencer Dinwiddie giving him ample space. However, that was not the best idea. As a result, Green had considerable runway to run to the hoop after Jae’Sean Tate set a solid screen, forcing Nic Claxton to backpedal. While Claxton is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA today, that didn’t seem to matter, as the Rockets guard decided to go up and throw down a nasty poster slam right at the Nets center’s throat.

Jalen Green’s highflying ways were simply in full display on Tuesday night. Early on in the game, Green also threw down an incredible facial over Nic Claxton; that first quarter dunk was arguably more impressive, since Green didn’t have as much head of steam as he did in the later dunk. Moreover, he also threw down his first poster with his non-dominant left hand.

It’s not quite clear why Green has it out for Claxton; perhaps the Rockets youngster is just trying to avenge Jabari Smith Jr. after the third overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft found himself on the wrong end of a nasty dunk from the Nets center.

As resounding as Jalen Green’s dunk may be, it did not swing the momentum towards the Rockets’ favor. They proceeded to lose by 22, 118-96, which is a desirable outcome for a team looking to play for increased lottery odds following two back-to-back uncharacteristic win against fellow Victor Wembanyama tankers San Antonio Spurs.