The biggest question for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason is whether they will be able to retain Kyrie Irving, or if he will leave in free agency, and agents believe that Irving will return to the Mavericks this offseason, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“I hear they had a handshake deal before the trade [with the Brooklyn Nets],” On source said, according to Pincus. “And Kyrie wouldn’t have said yes to anything less than the max.”

There is a lot of discussion about whether keeping Irving will be worth it, and how much he would cost. If that source is right, he will be getting a max. Another source indicated that teams around the league are not willing to pay up for Irving, and that the Mavericks could be the team that sees him as most worth it, despite it not working out after the trade from the Nets.

“Maybe to Dallas, he is,” Another source said, via Pincus. “I’m not sure what the market is for Kyrie, but no one with cap room is giving it to Kyrie. He comes with too much drama.”

One more source indicated that Irving’s contract could line up with Luka Doncic’s.

“I hear he’s going back to Dallas on a 3+1 [a player option on the fourth year],” The source said, via Pincus. “His contract will lune up [identially] with Luka’s.”

Luka Doncic is under contract through the 2026-2027 season, but can opt out before the 2025-2026 season. The Mavericks hope to provide Doncic with depth to make the team a contender to go deep in the playoffs again, after hopefully retaining Irving. The No. 10 pick in the draft should help do that.