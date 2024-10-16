The Houston Rockets accomplished NBA number history thanks to their newest Australian forward, Jack McVeigh, and his wife. How McVeigh found the number is quite an interesting story.

It first began with his coach sending him a list of numbers from zero to 30 to pick from. Unfortunately for McVeigh, those numbers were all picked. Then, his wife thought of an idea. What way to remember the journey to the NBA than to recognize every program or organization McVeigh played for?

He started his basketball journey playing for Nebraska basketball. He was a rotational piece but had an upside due to his length and versatility. McVeigh wore No. 10 in college before moving on to the National Basketball League, where he played for the Adelaide 36ers. His numbers improved and showed he's a legitimate sniper from three-point land.

Rockets' Jack McVeigh's amalgamation behind NBA number history

McVeigh joined the Tasmania JackJumpers of Australia’s NBL and wore No. 9. Unfortunately, that number is worn by Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks. His final season with the JackJumpers was when McVeigh received incredible news. He was selected to the Australian men's national team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The Australian forward wore No. 17 for that team, but that number belongs to Rockets forward Tari Eason. Regardless of the limited options, McVeigh's wife presented an amalgamation of his playing career. The No. 58 jersey now is a collection of his entire basketball career.

No other player in league history has worn the number. Two players wore No. 57, both of which being Mike Muscala and Hilton Armstrong. Another player came close to wearing No. 58 but was one number off. Rayjon Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks wore No. 59.

Regardless, McVeigh won't only bring a new number to Houston. He'll bring the Rockets a style that fits with the NBA, specifically with the Rockets. His three-point shooting, shot-creating, and versatility can be useful for a young team. Also, head coach Ime Udoka loves versatility, as evident by his previously coached Boston Celtics teams.

As the regular season begins to get closer and closer, the lineup will continue to shrink. Despite some players being in danger of losing their spots after training camp, McVeigh could prove useful. His veteran leadership and basketball experience can help players like Jalen Green and rookie Reed Sheppard.

In the meantime, people will admire McVeigh's journey and unusual approach to his first stint in the NBA.