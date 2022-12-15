By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Houston Rockets could look like a very different team in the near future. They are clearly one of the worst, if not the worst team in the NBA right now, and it’s no surprise that the front office is now looking to cash in on their current assets. According to reports, this could include third-year swingman KJ Martin.

Eric Gordon has long been linked to a move away from Houston, and as it turns out, Martin could be joining him on their way out. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Martin could facilitate his own Rockets exit as he looks to move to greener pastures:

“Forward KJ Martin has also hoped to be moved to a team that can give him a more significant role. His minutes have climbed in Houston this season, but multiple sources believe he still wants out,” Pincus wrote.

The Rockets, however, are well aware of the fact that they hold the cards here. Martin is still under contract with Houston through 2024, with the Rockets having a team option on his deal for next season. Much like Gordon’s case, the front office seems to be willing to bide their time as they wait for the right offer to come along.

According to reports, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a potential landing spot for Martin. The Suns have reportedly already tried to acquire both Martin and Gordon, with a swap deal centered around want-away veteran Jae Crowder. Houston did not like the offer, though, and it seems like they’re waiting for Phoenix to come back with a better one.