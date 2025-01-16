ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets take on the Sacramento Kings Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rockets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Kings Odds

Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +138

Sacramento Kings: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT, TruTV

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets have won five straight games after beating the Denver Nuggets by 20 on Wednesday night. In those five games, the Rockets have really figured something out offensively. They are averaging 124.2 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Along with that, the Rockets have been lights out from beyond the arc. They are shooting 41.4 percent from three and making 15.0 per game. Their offense has been a huge step up during their win streak, and there is no signs of slowing down from them. If they can continue to be this solid offensive team, they will be able to beat the Kings on the road.

Houston is one of the top defensive teams in the NBA. They are allowing the fourth-fewest points per game at 107.4 points. Along with that, the Rockets hold opponents to the third-lowest field goal percentage, and the third-fewest threes made per game. Houston also fouls the right people as opponents have the lowest free throw percentage against them. Their ability to play defense is a big reason for their success this season, and that has to continue Thursday night. If they can shut down the Kings, the rockets will be able to extend their winning streak for six.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sacramento is on a little hot streak of their own. They are coming off a loss, but they have won seven of their last 10 games. In those 10 games, the King have been on a tear offensively. They are scoring 120.1 points per game, and they have really picked up the pace as they attempted 95.0 shots per game in that span. Both of those numbers are more than their already high season total. As mentioned, Houston is a tough defensive team, so the Kings will not have it easy Thursday night. However, with the way they are playing offensively, the Kings can beat any team they face.

Sacramento has already played the Rockets once this season. They were able to put up 120 points in the win while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. The Kings also shot 46.7 percent from three in that game. That is the type of game the Kings need to have Thursday night. Houston can play defense, but Sacramento was able to exploit them in the last matchup. The Kings may not score 120 points again, but getting to 110 points or more would be a huge help. If the Kings can have another good game against Houston, they will cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are playing some very good basketball right now, and I do not see that slowing down in this game. It is the second night of a back-to-back for them, but I am not sure that will matter much. Houston has been lights out lately, and I am expecting that to continue. I will take the Rockets to win this game straight up.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Rockets ML (+138)