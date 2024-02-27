The outlook for the Colorado Rockies 2024 season isn't great, as many national pundits have projected them to have the worst campaign in MLB. That means that the Rockies will have a chance to prove everyone wrong though, and that starts in spring training.
The Rockies were actually the first team to three wins in the preseason, so they are well on the way to exceeding expectations. Of course, spring training play has to be viewed at with a grain of salt. But if you want to watch the Rockies in these exhibition games, you can do it on Rockies.TV. In this article, we will look at Colorado's spring training schedule.
Rockies 2024 spring training schedule
Although the Rockies have impressed early, it is still widely assumed that they will struggle this season. Antonio Senzatela is expected to miss the entire season, and Daniel Bard and German Marquez are going to miss a good chunk of the year because of injuries. The rest of the pitching staff is likely going to struggle while playing at a mile high this season, which means the team will focus on building up their young core.
Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle, and Ezequiel Tovar are a part of that young core, but the Rockies will want to find a couple more gems during spring training. They will have plenty of time to do that, and with that said, here is the Rockies' spring training schedule.
Feb. 23 vs. Diamondbacks – Rockies.TV – (W) 3-0
Feb. 24 @ Athletics/@ Diamondbacks (split-squad) – Rockies.TV – (W) 5-1/ (L) 6-2
Feb. 25 @ Brewers – (W) 10-3
Feb. 26 vs. Dodgers: 1:10 p.m. MT
Feb. 27 @ Royals: 1:05 p.m. MT
Feb. 28 vs. Angels: 1:10 p.m. MT
Feb. 29 @Cubs: 1:05 p.m. MT
March 1 vs. Mariners: 1:10 p.m. MT – Rockies.TV
March 2 vs. Reds: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 3 @ Dodgers: 1:05 p.m. MT
March 4 vs. Giants: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 6 vs. Rangers: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 7 vs. Royals: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 8 @ Angels: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 9 @ Cubs: 1:05 p.m. MT
March 10 vs. Brewers: 2:10 p.m. MT
March 11 @ White Sox: 2:05 p.m. MT
March 12 vs. Royals: 2:10 p.m. MT
March 13 @ Diamondbacks: 2:10 p.m. MT
March 14 @ Guardians: 2:05 p.m. MT
March 15 vs. Rangers: 2:10 p.m. MT – Rockies.TV
March 16 vs. Athletics: 2:10 p.m. MT – Rockies.TV
March 17 @ Giants: 2:05 p.m. MT
March 19 vs. Guardians/@ Mariners (split-squad): 2:10 p.m. MT
March 20 @ Diamondbacks: 2:10 p.m. MT
March 21 vs. Cubs: 2:10 p.m. MT
March 22 @ Rangers: 2:05 p.m. MT
March 23 @ Reds: 2:05 p.m. MT
March 24 vs. White Sox: 2:10 p.m. MT
March 25 @Brewers: 2:10 p.m. MT
March 26 vs. Brewers: 1:10 p.m. MT – Rockies.TV
Rockies TV/streaming guide
The Rockies spring training games are not on fuboTV. Instead, Rockies.TV will broadcast six of the games. The lack of games on television is disappointing, considering the Rockies' hot start, but it is also an incentive to watch the team when they are on TV.
Colorado is playing in the Cactus League, which means they are not even at Coors Field right now. Despite that, the long ball is already working for them. Michael Toglia already has two home runs. Kris Bryant used to be one of the best home run hitters in baseball, but he has struggled since joining the Rockies. Fans of the team are hoping for a bounce-back season from him this year.