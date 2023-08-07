The Colorado Rockies are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers for the beginning of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies are the worst team in the National League, but they are coming off a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Colorado matchup up with the Brewers back in May, and they were able to sweep the three game series in Colorado. In that series, the Rockies hit .316 with 12 extra base hits. However, the top hitters were Kris Bryant, C.J Cron, and Randal Grichuk. Bryant is on the IL, and the Rockies traded Cron and Grichuk. Elias Diaz is the active player that hit the best in the May series with Colorado. He was 4-8 with a home run. On the mound, the Rockies had a 3.00 ERA, 1/19 WHIP, and a 6.0 K/9 against the Brewers.

The Brewers are in first place in the NL Central, but they are coming off a series split with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwauke has not won a series since July 24-26 against the Cincinnati Reds. In the previous series with Colorado, Christian Yelich led the team with five hits, including a home run. As a team, the Brewers hit .260 in that series with an OPS of .726. On the mound, the Brewers did not pitch well. They allowed 30 hits, 15 earned runs, and had a WHIP of 1.71.

The starting pitchers in this game will be Peter Lambert and Freddy Peralta.

Here are the Rockies-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Brewers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Brewers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Lambert is making just his fifth start of the season in this one. However, he has been much better on the road. Coors Field is a tough place to pitch, but his road ERA is six runs better than his home ERA. Opponents hit over .100 points worse off Lambert when he pitches on the road. The Brewers do struggle at the plate, so Lambert has a pretty good matchup in this one. He is much more confident away from Coors, so if he can continue to pitch well on the road, the Rockies will cover this spread.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Peralta has been throwing well. In his last five starts, He has allowed three runs or less four times. In two of those starts, he allowed zero runs. Peralta is also much better at home. He has a better ERA, K/9, BB/9, and oBA when pitching at home this season. With this game being in Milwaukee, Peralta will have a great chance to add another good home start to his season resume.

Peralta already has a start against the Rockies this season, as well. In that start, he threw six innings, allowed just two runs on seven hits, and struck out 10. The Rockies are not good at the plate, so Peralta should be able to have another solid start in this one. If he can continue to pitch well, the Brewers will cover this spread.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This game could be closer than we think. The Brewers are not playing well lately, so the Rockies could take advantage of that. However, I trust Freddy Peralta more than Peter Lambert. With that said, I will take the Brewers to cover the spread in this game.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-115)