The Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks have played each other 10 times this season already. In those games, the Diamondbacks are 10-2, and they have outscored Colorado 68-45. Arizona is batting .291 in the 10 games against Colorado, and they are averaging 10 hits per game. Of their 100 hits, Arizona has 39 extra base hits. Christian Walker leads the team with 16 hits, including six home runs, 14 RBI, and 11 runs scored. On the mound, the Diamondbacks have a 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 9.0 K/9 against Colorado. Of the 10 starts, Diamondbacks' pitching has recorded four quality starts.

The Rockies are batting .282 in the season series against the Diamondbacks. They have 99 hits, and 38 extra base hits. Of those extra base hits, nine have left the yard. Ezequiel Tovar, Ryan McMahon, and Nolan Jones have two home runs each to lead the team. Tovar has eight runs scored, while McMahon leads the Rockies with eight RBI in the 10 games played. Pitching wise, Colorado has a 6.85 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 6.0 K/9 against the Diamondbacks. In the 10 games played, the Rockies have recorded just two quality starts.

Peter Lambert will start for the Rockies while Merrill Kelly takes the ball for Arizona.

Here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-102)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Lambert finished August strong. He had a few tough matchups, but he was able to hold his own and put the Rockies in a position to win, even though they did not. In Lambert's last four starts of August, he pitched against the Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago White Sox. In those starts, he threw 23 innings, allowed 24 hits, struck out 17, and had an ERA of 3.52. It is not a fantastic stat line, but it is enough to keep the Rockies in the game. He allowed three runs or less in all four of those starts. If he can do that in this one, the Rockies will find a way to keep this game close.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Kelly had a pretty good month of August. He ended on a pretty bad start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the rest of his starts were good. Taking out the Dodgers start, Kelly had 30 1/3 innings pitched, 23 hits allowed, 37 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.07. The last start against the Dodgers derailed the very good month he was having. Nonetheless, we can chalk that up to a fluke considering the rest of his starts were very good. If Merrill Kelly can flush his last start, and pitch how he did in the previous ones, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

The Rockies are not a good road team. Their batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage get significantly worse away from Coors Field. Kelly should not have a problem shutting down the Rockies in this game considering those facts. Kelly has also been able to dominate the Rockies twice this season. Both starts came in Colorado, so he should have an easier time in this one. In those starts, Kelly has 12 innings pitched, 16 strikeouts, and he has allowed just three earned runs. Both starts have been quality. Another start like that against Colorado will help the Diamondbacks cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have crushed the Rockies all season long, and I do not think that changes here. Arizona is the better team, and they have the better pitcher on the mound. I will take Arizona to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: -1.5 (-118), Under 9 (-122)