It has been a rough few years for Kris Bryant since he signed a long-term deal with the Colorado Rockies, specifically on the injury front related to his back, and he did not hold back when talking about how he is dealing with everything related to that.

“I'm not doing too good,” Kris Bryant said, via Thomas Harding of MLB.com. “I'm trying my hardest.”

Bryant is still going through the process of recovering and is doing everything he can to get back healthy for the Rockies. Still, his honest admission is an example of how hard it can be for players to go through injuries in their careers. Bryant was a star on the Chicago Cubs and was a huge reason they won the World Series in 2016. Bryant has done great things in his career, but he wants to continue that in this chapter with the Rockies.

“I totally turned the page on that [Cubs] chapter of my life,” Bryant said, via Harding. “I want to have a new and better one here. I'm always striving for better things. … There are many nights where I sit there, crying myself to sleep. It sucks, sitting here, watching games, knowing I can't contribute in any way. I guess I can contribute by talking. I'm struggling really bad with this, and I can't wait to get back out there.”

Kris Bryant's struggles with the Rockies

As mentioned before, Bryant spent many years with the Cubs, and was a star player there. He got called up in 2015 and immediately made an impact. He was a huge part of the team winning in 2016, and those first three seasons of his career are still clearly the best he has had to this date.

Bryant remained a valued member of the Cubs until the trade deadline in 2021, when he was dealt to the San Francisco Giants. The following offseason, Bryant signed with the Rockies on a lucrative deal. Expectations were high, especially going to a hitter-friendly ballpart. In 2022, Bryant performed well when he was on the field, but the problem was that he only played 42 games. The following season, Bryant struggled in 80 games, and 2024 was a similar story, as he struggled in just 37 games played.

Hopefully, Bryant will be able to recover from this back issue and be able to have a resurgent season in 2024. He is still under contract with the Rockies for four more seasons.