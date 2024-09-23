After an illustrious 14-year career, longtime Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is calling it quits.

Blackmon announced his decision to retire via social media on Monday evening.

“I have been blessed to call the city of Denver and the Colorado Rockies my baseball home for the entirety of my career,” Blackmon wrote. “I am grateful for the support of this organization, my teammates, and most of all Rockies fans. It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path.”

Blackmon, who turned 38 this season, spent his entire 14-year career with the Rockies, a rarity in today's game. He was named an All-Star four times, collected two Silver Sluggers and won the batting title in 2017.