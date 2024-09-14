The Colorado Rockies placed former National League MVP Kris Bryant on the injured list last month due to a back strain. It was the third time Bryant hit the IL in 2024 and his eighth trip to the injured list since signing with the Rockies in 2022.

Bryant has missed 111 games so far this season entering play on Saturday. The 10-year veteran has missed a whopping 313 games in his three seasons with Colorado.

On the shelf since straining his back on August 10, it now seems likely that Bryant will miss the remainder of the season with the injury. While he’s attempting to rehab with the hope of returning to the Rockies lineup in 2024, Colorado manager Bud Black said he’s “probably not real close [to returning]… as each day goes on, it’s becoming increasingly possible that Kris’ season may be over,” according to a team report by MLB.com.

Although Bryant has been out of action for over a month, he remains on the 10-day IL. The team has yet to move him to the 60-day injured list despite being a long shot to play baseball again this season.

Kris Bryant is unlikely to return to the Rockies lineup this season

The Chicago Cubs selected Bryant with the second overall pick in the 2013 draft. His career got off to a tremendous start in Chicago. He won Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and followed that up with the MVP award the following season when he helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series victory in 108 years.

Chicago traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline in 2021. Then the Rockies signed the four-time MVP to a seven-year, $182 million contract in the offseason.

Unfortunately, Bryant’s time with the Rockies has not gone to plan. He’s been limited to just 159 games since joining Colorado in 2022. When he has been able to play, he’s failed to produce.

While Bryant was healthy to start the season and looking forward to getting his career back on track, he quickly got derailed by a lower back strain that landed him on the injured list in April. He again hit the IL in early June with a rib ailment and was most recently injured in August. Bryant has two home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs scored with a .623 OPS an OPS+ of 71 and -0.7 bWAR in 37 games this season. In his time with the Rockies he has a .713 OPS and an OPS+ of 89.

Colorado is mired in another lost season as the team sits 36 games under .500 entering play on Saturday. The Rockies are 31.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.