By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Colorado Rockies finished with a brutal 68-94 record in 2022, which landed them at the bottom of the National League West. While pitching was their biggest issue, Kris Bryant, a huge offseason signing, failed to stay healthy, and that hurt. He was ruled out for the rest of the year in September due to a foot injury.

On Tuesday however, manager Bud Black gave a very promising update on the slugger at Winter Meetings.

Via MLB Network:

“He’s doing much better, he’s healthy, he’s progressing through this offseason at a pretty normal pace, which is great. He’s in contact with our trainers and doctors. We expect that he’ll be a full-go in Spring Training and get back to the production that he’s used to.”

Bryant played just 42 games for the Rockies in 22′ but was productive when available. The veteran slashed .306 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 181 plate appearances. The 30-year-old inked a massive seven-year, $182 million deal with Colorado in March.

Plantar fascitis proved to be a big problem for him but what’s most important is Bryant is on the right track again. The Rockies do have some promising offensive pieces but perhaps none is more important than Bryant. Spring Training is still quite some time away therefore he’s got several months to recover more and get his body right.

After all, the Rockies splashed nearly $200 million for a reason. He needs to stay on the field and rake. If he can do so, it’ll do a lot for helping this organization get out of the gutter. Finding more quality arms is key, too.