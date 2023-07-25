Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron has been slowed down with back trouble this season, but it hasn't stopped the trade rumors swirling around him from picking up steam.

With the MLB Trade Deadline on August 1st quickly approaching, it seems possible that Cron may have taken his last swings as a member of the Rockies. Cron is hopeful he'll only be out with the back injury for a few days, though, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

Alarm bells usually go off when a player who has been involved in trade rumors gets scratched from the lineup, but back issues have been a recurring problem for Cron. Despite missing a good chunk of the season this year, the right-handed slugger and 2022 All-Star has had a productive season with the Rockies, hitting 11 home runs in just 53 games.

Cron's power has been well-documented, particularly after he blasted a 504-ft moonshot last season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the Rockies out of playoff contention in the NL West, it's possible that management is viewing the trade deadline as an opportunity to sell and restock the farm. Trading Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves may have signaled Colorado's direction at the deadline, and Cron appears to be one of the most logical trade candidates on the roster, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

C.J. Cron, 33, is set to become a free agent this summer. The Rockies are Cron's fifth franchise he's suited up for in his career, and it certainly seems possible he'll be on his sixth before the trade deadline on August 1st.