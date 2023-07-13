What a whirlwind week it's been for Chris Flexen. After being traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Mets on July 3, the Mets released him three days later. He floated around for a week before landing with the Colorado Rockies, who signed the right-handed pitcher to a minor league contract on Thursday, according to Thomas Harding.

Flexen will join Colorado's Triple-A team in Albuquerque and potentially be a starter option for the Rockies down the line. He has without a doubt struggled this season, losing his spot in the Mariners rotation and continuing to put up bad numbers as a reliever.

In 17 games, four of them starts, Flexen has a 7.71 ERA in 42 innings. He has 29 strikeouts and has allowed 36 runs. He had a very good May in which he posted a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings of work. After eight scoreless innings across five outings, Flexen allowed 15 runs over his next seven appearances and his spot with the Mariners was gone.

Flexen's career numbers aren’t too shabby as he has a 4.76 ERA in 108 games. He started his career with the Mets but they did not want him back and released him after acquiring him in the Mariners trade.

Chris Flexen joins a Rockies team that is well off the pace in the NL West. The Rockies are in last place in the division and have the worst record in the National League. Flexen should get a chance to revive his career with Colorado if he’s able to find his groove in a few minor league appearances.