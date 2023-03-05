The Colorado Rockies have signed three-time All-Star Mike Moustakas to a minor-league deal a couple weeks into Spring Training.

The move to bring in Moustakas, whose best years came with the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers, came after the Cincinnati Reds released him two months ago. The Reds opted to eat the infielder’s $22 million figure for this upcoming season, giving him the freedom to sign with another ball club. While Moustakas has spent little time at second base, he is expected to get a shot at being a part of the Rockies’ middle infield group.

It was announced yesterday Colorado will most likely be without Brendan Rodgers for the rest of the season after he severely injured his left shoulder. Replacing a Gold Glove caliber player is not an easy task and Rockies head coach Bud Black said third basemen Ryan McMahon will get a look on the other side of the diamond.

“’Mac’ is a very competent infielder, as good at second as he is at third — some might say even better at second,” Black said. “But he’s a really good infielder.

“I talked personally about second base, and he was all in. He understands what team means. And for me, it’s been cool to watch that develop from [Ryan], now that he’s established himself as a Major League player. He’s grounded, he’s confident, he’s a Rockie and he’s gonna do whatever is best for the team.”

The Rockies had a quiet offseason this winer but recently signed Black to one-year extension while bringing in three-time all-star Brad Hand to bolster the bullpen.