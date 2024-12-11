The Colorado Rockies are stuck between a rock and a hard place; they don't have much financial wiggle room, operating under a relatively shoestring budget, and they're coming off a 2024 season in which they lost 101 games. The good news is that the Rockies' farm system is rapidly improving, although they may not yet reap the benefits in 2025.

Thus, it looks as though all the Rockies can pull off this offseason are fringe moves to at least bolster the team's depth. To that end, the Rockies struck an agreement with former San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees infielder Thairo Estrada, signing him to a Major League deal, as per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Estrada mostly plays second base, and throughout his career, he has shown that he is a top-tier defender at the keystone. The 28-year-old infielder should be a huge upgrade defensively over Brendan Rodgers, the man who played 132 games for the Rockies at second base in 2024.

The huge question mark surrounding Estrada is his bat. In 2024, he was as close to a quick out as it can get for a big-league regular. In 96 games (381 plate appearances), Estrada slashed .217/.247./.383 — struggling from all facets at the plate. But the Rockies are banking on a bit of a return to form for Estrada.

Back in 2022 and 2023, Estrada hit 28 home runs and drove in 111 runs on an OPS of .727 — which is found money considering his elite defense at second base. The Rockies are expected to start Estrada at the position in 2025, rising to the top of the depth chart barring another middle infield signing for Colorado.

Rockies expected to bring the rear in the NL West yet again in 2025

It is downright unfortunate that the Rockies are residing in perhaps the most competitive division in the MLB. It should not be a surprise if they finish at the bottom of the NL West once more, especially when the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Giants all have their sights set on making it to the postseason.

Last year, the Padres posed a major challenge to the Dodgers in the playoffs. The Diamondbacks missed the playoffs by a hair. And the Giants, fed up with how they're losing ground to their NL West peers, made the blockbuster signing of shortstop Willy Adames in this year's free agency. Meanwhile, the Rockies signed Thairo Estrada, a solid, if unspectacular, second baseman whom they're hoping would have a major bounce back next season. That about says it all.