The Colorado Rockies are unfortunately heading towards another last place finish in the NL West. Last year's efforts led to them taking Georgia slugger Charlie Condon with the third overall pick in this year's MLB Draft. The Rockies are in line to have the second highest odds of getting the top overall pick in next year's selection process. It's safe to say that the team is a long way off from contention, and they haven't made the playoffs since the 2018 season. They've also never won their division since the franchise began play in 1993.

The work still needs to be done, and that work should continue with additions via the free agent market. The Rockies should try and pursue players all across free agency, including top tier talent. They need help all across the roster, particularly with the starting pitching staff and in their group of outfielders/ designated hitters. Could they chase multiple starting pitchers to join a rotation that desperately needs more talent across the board? Starting with a big name that can help led their staff wouldn't be a bad place to begin.

1. Rockies should go all in on ace starter Blake Snell

The Rockies have never really had a legitimate ace for their starting pitching staff, outside of a couple of top tier seasons from Ubaldo Jimenez. It's something they are consistently trying to correct, as they have a couple of prospects in their system trying to become that ever elusive number one starter. 2023 first round pick Chase Dollander could eventually get there, but for now, they need one that can be the ace for the next few years.

Snell definitely fits the idea of an ace, even if his performance doesn't match his talent level at times. He's pitched 92 innings on the season and is coming off the second Cy Young win of his career. He could once again hit free agency, as he has an option with the San Francisco Giants after this campaign. Would a team like the Rockies give him a long-term deal like one he was searching for last offseason? If Snell reaches free agency, then they would have to try. If they don't, then it may be a sign to current players on the roster that a postseason berth isn't in the plans once again in 2025.

2. Veteran right hander Alex Cobb could be good fit at Coors

Currently plying his trade with the fifth team in his major league career, Cobb has become a steady veteran arm. Those are always in short supply, as almost every team in the MLB is looking for another dependable pitcher or two to add to their starting rotations. The Cleveland Guardians traded for Cobb while he was rehabbing with the San Francisco Giants, and he has now begun to ply his trade at Progressive Field.

In addition to an ace like Snell, adding someone like Cobb would be a smart choice too. It would further signal the team's willingness to be competitive in 2025 and possibly beyond. The pitching prospects are still coming through the minors and will have to adjust to pitching in altitude at Coors Field. Cobb could make that adjustment, as the veteran has already pitched there during his time with the Giants. Furthermore, adding both him and Snell would make the rotation much stronger than it currently is.

3. Slugger Joc Pederson might feast in Mile High City

Long-time Rockies outfielder and designated hitter Charlie Blackmon might leave the team in free agency this coming winter. The team currently has Brenton Doyle slated to be the potential long-term answer in center field, and they have options at the corner outfield spots. However, bringing in a power hitter to play designated hitter and in the corner spots would be a good decision. Also, it would reinforce the idea of possibly contending in 2025.

Pederson would join his fourth NL West franchise if he decided to call Coors Field home next season. He's already played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants and is currently with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's having a fine season with the defending NL champions, hitting .282 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs on the season so far. He also has six stolen bases, and a WAR of 3.1.

The 32-year-old veteran would be a solid veteran presence for a lineup that could lose Blackmon. They are also lacking in leadership, as infielders Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers are the lone veterans signed long term. They have a lot of young and mostly unproven talent, and they can use more stability in their lineup. Pederson would provide that and possibly more for a team that could use next season, and possibly longer than that.