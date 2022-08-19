Rockies’ rotation dealt crushing Antonio Senzatela injury update

The Colorado Rockies will be without one of their main starters for the foreseeable future. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday after leaving his outing on Thursday early when he fell to the ground in discomfort while fielding a ground ball.

He was only played on the Rockies’ 15-day IL but Senzatela will surely end up on the 60-day. The 27-year-old is expected to be out 6-8 months, which means he’ll potentially miss part of the 2023 season as well.

Colorado is in shambles this year with a 51-69 record which is the worst in the NL West. They’ve also lost five in a row. Senzatela has really struggled too, going 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts. It’s his worst campaign since 2019.

Despite his inconsistent performances, Senzatela is still a regular in the rotation and someone who tends to give the Rockies a lot of innings each and every season. He’s expected to undergo surgery soon.

Senzatela signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the organization last winter and will be hoping to come through and prove his worth once he comes back from injury. In the meantime, Colorado needs to make up for this loss and could put Austin Gomber in the rotation again after he was pushed to the bullpen due to his struggles.

Let’s hope Antonio Senzatela can be in the mix at some point in 2023 Spring Training and find his form. An unfortunate setback, but he’ll surely be looking to make the Rockies feel like they made the right investment by paying him handsomely. For now, it’s time to recover.