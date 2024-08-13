The Colorado Rockies are having a season to forget. The team is in last place in the NL West, 25.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies are 31 games under .500 entering play on Monday and clock in as baseball’s third-worst team in the latest MLB power rankings.

Today the Rockies had to make a move they’re all too used to making. Colorado placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list, per MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. This time the 32-year-old veteran went down with a back strain. Bryant last played on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, going 0-5 with three strikeouts.

This will be Bryant’s third trip to the injured list this season and his eighth since joining the Rockies in 2022.

So far this year Bryant has been limited to 37 games despite entering the season healthy and motivated. He landed on the IL in April with a lower back strain that cost him 31 games. After returning on May 21 Bryant hit the injured list again on June 6 with a left rib contusion sustained when he hit the wall in foul territory while making a catch against the Dodgers on June 2. The rib ailment caused him to miss 43 games. He returned to the Rockies on July 23 and was once again placed on the IL today.

Bryant was selected second overall in the 2013 draft by the Chicago Cubs. He debuted in the majors in 2015 and won Rookie of the Year. He followed an excellent first season up with an even better sophomore campaign. In 2016 Bryant had 39 home runs, 102 RBI and 121 runs scored and took home the MVP award.

Early in his career Bryant was both successful and durable. He played in 147 or more games in four of his first five seasons. During his six and a half year tenure with the Cubs he made the All-Star game four times.

The Rockies unexpectedly signed Bryant to a massive seven-year, $182 million contract prior to the 2022 season. Since then a litany of injuries has significantly impacted Bryant’s ability to stay on the field.

The 10-year veteran was limited to just 42 games in 2022 due to a back ailment and injuries to his right foot including plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise. Bryant was held to 80 games last season as he dealt with a heel problem and a broken finger courtesy of a 93 mph fastball from Johnny Cueto.

Including 37 games this season, Bryant has played in just 159 games since joining the Rockies in 2022. For comparison, he played in 155 games during his 2016 MVP campaign. When Bryant has been healthy enough to take the field he’s failed to produce offensively. He’s slashing .250/.332/.381 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and 73 runs scored during his time in Colorado.

Bryant is easily the Rockies’ highest paid player. He’s making $28 million this season, which is $13 million more than the team’s next highest paid member, Kyle Freeland. Starting next year, Bryant will earn $27 million annually through 2028 before hitting free agency in 2029.