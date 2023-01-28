MLB teams typically come into Spring Training with high expectations for the 2023 season. But for Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, that may prove to be difficult following Rockies’ owner Dick Monfort’s recent admission about the team, per Patrick Lyons.

“I think we can play .500 ball,” Monfort reportedly said on Saturday.

It is destined to be a depressing season for the Rockies if their ceiling is set at .500. Even ball clubs that are expected to struggle still usually enter the season with playoff aspirations.

With that being said, the Rockies will likely endure another difficult campaign. Their offense has potential but the pitching staff is littered with question marks. The good news for Colorado is that manager Bud Black previously gave an encouraging update on Kris Bryant, who dealt with injury trouble throughout 2022.

“He’s (Bryant) doing much better, he’s healthy, he’s progressing through this offseason at a pretty normal pace, which is great,” Black said. “He’s in contact with our trainers and doctors. We expect that he’ll be a full-go in Spring Training and get back to the production that he’s used to.”

The Rockies can still remain optimistic despite their owner’s statement. As long as they believe in themselves, Colorado will have a chance of upsetting the odds and proving the doubters wrong. But it will certainly prove to be difficult in the challenging NL West.

The Rockies may have added motivation as a result of their owner’s seemingly mediocre mindset heading into 2023. It will be interesting to see if any players or coaches respond to Monfort’s comments.