In the midst of their fifth straight losing season the Colorado Rockies are looking ahead to 2024 and making a big change with their highest-paid player. The Rockies plan on moving Kris Bryant to first base permanently next season, according to Bob Nightengale.

Bryant has been pretty good when healthy since signing his seven-year, $182 million megadeal with the Rockies in March 2022. He has a .770 OPS in 107 games with Colorado. Injuries have been a major part of his Rockies days, as he's had four different stints on the injured list in the last two seasons, three of them in 2022.

He's been out since July 22 with a fractured index finger after getting hit in the hand by a pitch against the Miami Marlins. He's hitting .251 with eight home runs, seven doubles and 23 RBIs in 65 games.

The Rockies have been brutal without Bryant. They enter Monday with the worst record in the National League and third-worst in the MLB at 49-81. They have the second-worst ERA in the league and are tied for the second-worst run differential.

Bryant has played 212.1 innings at first base during his MLB career, most recently in 2021 with the Chicago Cubs. An indefinite move to the position could spark his health and his power.

Bryant averaged 27 home runs a season from 2015-2021, excludig the 2020 season. He's hit 13 in 107 games with the Rockies, running those numbers slightly down. It was expected that Kris Bryant's power numbers would improve in such a hitter ballpark, but that hasn’t happened yet in his second season with the Rockies.