Charlie Blackmon's career with the Colorado Rockies has been going on longer than almost every other single-team career in MLB. The veteran outfielder is interested in staying with the club next season, which would mark his 14th season in the black and purple.

Blackmon is set to hit free agency this offseason and could garner attention from numerous teams as a designated hitter who can serve as a corner outfielder from time to time. The 37-year-old teased the possibility of re-signing, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

“There is definitely a possibility I’ll come back,” Blackmon said, via the Denver Post. “I’m not saying officially, either way, but I still feel like I’m going to be an effective player.” He added that, while he would consider other teams, the Rockies are his top choice.

Blackmon debuted with the Rockies in 2011 and since then has made four All-Star games in his career and won the 2017 NL batting title. From the end of the Troy Tulowitzki era to the playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018 alongside stars like Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story to a years-long rebuild that still has yet to get off the ground, the 6-foot-3 outfielder has seen a lot of players come and go through the mountains and has yet to be a part of a trade-deadline firesale.

With the recent retirement of Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, only four players have been with one team longer than Blackmon has been with the Rockies: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

As the Rockies finish up another season with a copious amount of losses in 2023, Blackmon is having his most productive season in years. With an OPS of .835, he has a 115 OPS+, his best since 2019, to go along with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 68 games.

Charlie Blackmon's desire to stay with the Rockies was seen two seasons ago when he exercised his player option. The Rockies value his experience and leadership and want to continue their partnership. General manager Bill Schmidt said that the team is “very interested” in keeping him in Colorado.